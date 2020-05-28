Essential Conversations for Anxious Parents & Worried Kids

During these tough times, it can be hard to explain to your children what is happening and why- in addition to providing a “roadmap” to help them get through it. Author Dr. Abigail Gewirtz joined us with advice for parents seeking how to best help their children from ages 2 to 18.

Tips

1. Let the child lead the conversation.

2. Make sure your own anxiety doesn’t color the conversation.

3. Balance the desire to protect children with the need to nurture independence.

4. It’s important to look at the different ways children react to stress and how you can read the signs

Her new book is titled, “When the World Feels Like a Scary Place,” and can be purchased on Amazon.