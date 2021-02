The East Passyunk Opera Project has teamed up with Sancho Pistola’s, Jose Pistola’s, and Pistola’s del Sur for “Love Notes”.

It is a Valentine’s Day dinner that includes a virtual opera performance.

It starts on Friday, February 12th, and will run through Sunday, February 14th. Food will be available for pickup and delivery.

