There are so many hidden streets and alleys important to the history of Philadelphia but none as important as the famous Elfreth’s Alley. Walking the alley, you are transported to back to colonial Philadelphia at the birth of a nation.

The alley is still a thriving residential community which is home to artists educators and entrepreneurs, and everything in-between.

Each year, the alley celebrates Fete Day- but this year, the Coronavirus has caused that celebration to take a virtual route.