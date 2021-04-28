Elfreth’s Alley Museum to Reopen to Public on Saturday

The Elfreth’s Alley Museum will reopen to the public on Saturday, May 1st.

Each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the museum will be open to the public from 12 to 4pm. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children between 7 and 12 years old. Children under 7 are free.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Museum is operating under modified procedures. Visitors will be able to access the first floor of #126, but all interactions with staff and docents will happen outdoors in the museum garden, which contains an exhibit on Irish immigration to the Alley. Masks must be worn by visitors and staff/docents.

