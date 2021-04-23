Drexel and UPenn Require COVID Vaccinations for Fall Semester

Drexel University and the University of Pennsylvania are requiring students to get a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to in-person classes for the fall semester.

Drexel says the requirement applies to full-time and part-time undergraduate and graduate students taking face-to-face classes, students participating in extracurricular activities, and playing team sports. Faculty and staff are not required to get vaccinated but are strongly encouraged.

The University of Pennsylvania says it is strongly encouraging faculty and staff to get vaccinated. Flu shots are also mandatory for students.

Both schools are still asking that everyone still wear a mask on campus, maintain social distancing, and wash their hands frequently.

They said that exemptions will be made for medical and religious reasons on a case-by-case basis.