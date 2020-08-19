Dr. Kristine Keane talks new book ‘Be All In: Raising Kids for Success in Sports and Life’

Kids are prepared for a school year unlike any they’ve ever experienced before, and for many children, the sports they like to play to release stress won’t happen this year.
Sports neuro-psychologist Dr. Kristine Keane shared tips to help our kids cope during this time.
- Be empathetic. No one has ever experienced this before!
- Encourage young athletes to stay in touch.
- Use the time to work on mental skills.
- Reframe this as an opportunity to build resilience.
- Create a family CAN DO list.
Dr. Keane teamed up with World Cup and Olympic Soccer Star Christie Pearce Rampone to write the book ‘Be All In: Raising Kids for Success in Sports and Life.’
