Dr. Kristine Keane talks new book ‘Be All In: Raising Kids for Success in Sports and Life’

Kids are prepared for a school year unlike any they’ve ever experienced before, and for many children, the sports they like to play to release stress won’t happen this year.

Sports neuro-psychologist Dr. Kristine Keane shared tips to help our kids cope during this time.

Be empathetic. No one has ever experienced this before!

Encourage young athletes to stay in touch.

Use the time to work on mental skills.

Reframe this as an opportunity to build resilience.

Create a family CAN DO list.

Dr. Keane teamed up with World Cup and Olympic Soccer Star Christie Pearce Rampone to write the book ‘Be All In: Raising Kids for Success in Sports and Life.’

