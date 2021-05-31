Doylestown Prepares for Memorial Day Parade: What You Need To Know

The 153rd Doylestown Memorial Day Parade will take place at 10 a.m. on May 31st. It was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The parade starts on the campus of Central Bucks West High School at West Court and Lafayette Streets promptly at 10 AM.

The route follows West Court to Clinton Street where it veers slightly onto West State Street. At Main Street, the Parade turns left, then right on East Court Street to its conclusion at Doylestown Cemetery.

There will be a flag raising ceremony at the Old Courthouse at 8:15 a.m.

A flag raising ceremony will be held at War Memorial Field at 9:00 a.m.

The parade starts at 10:00 a.m. and will be followed by a ceremony at the Doylestown Cemetery.