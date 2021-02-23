Doug Pederson’s South Jersey Home Hit the Market for 2.7 Million Dollars

After leading the Philadelphia Eagles for five years Doug Pederson is officially saying good bye.

This week Pederson’s single family 6,918 square feet home hit the real estate market for 2.7 million dollars, the home was originally purchased by Pederson in 2016 at 1.95 million dollars.

The three story property is located in Moorestown, New Jersey which is centrally located between Lincoln Financial Field and the NovaCare Complex.

The Custom Built Williamsburg Colonial home features four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, office space, workout gym, wine room, media area and many more amenities. The home also comes with a separate two car garage along with a finished basement.

The property sits on 3.28 acres of land with an spacious back yard area consisting of an in-ground pool, a blue stone patio, a stone fireplace, a hot tub, a bar and a barbecue area.

To view photos of this beautiful space click here.

Unfortunately, the home does not come with the décor featured in the photos, but it does look like a dream place to live.

There is no word as of yet to where Pederson is heading to next.