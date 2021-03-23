DoorDash Launches COVID-19 PCR Testing Kits

DoorDash is serving up something new. Two different versions of COVID-19 test collection kits are available for same day delivery through its app.

The company is in partnership with Everlywell and Vault Health two digital health companies. Both testing kits were approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization.

Testing kits are available in 12 cities including Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis, and Phoenix, with more cities rolling out in the coming months,” according to reports.

The Vault Health COVID-19 Saliva Test Kit is a remote supervised saliva sample collection with a Vault staff audio-video visit “to confirm identity, ensure proper saliva sample collection and quantity for the most accurate results, and answer any outstanding COVID-19 questions,” the company said.

It’s available for all ages, including children under 18 with adult supervision, either symptomatic or asymptomatic, and includes a prepaid overnight shipping envelope that gets delivered to a partner laboratory so results can be turned around in as fast as 24 hours.

The test kit is available on DoorDash for $119 and may be eligible for reimbursement with healthcare insurance.

The Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit DTC uses a gentle lower nasal swab, is FDA authorized for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing and does not require supervision.

It also includes a prepaid shipping label to send overnight to a certified lab with results available in 24 to 48 hours.

“This mail-in PCR test is for asymptomatic and symptomatic testing without a doctor’s prescription and is available for same-day delivery on the DoorDash app for $109, includes a free telehealth consult with a doctor for anyone who needs it, and may be eligible for reimbursement with healthcare insurance,” the company stated.