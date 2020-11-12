Don’t Post Photos of your Keys on Social Media

Did you purchase a house lately? Did you post a photo on social media dangling your brand new house keys?

If you answered “yes,” to both of these questions you may be unknowingly inviting danger into your life.

At times new home buyers are excited to post themselves online dangling their keys; the entry into their new home as a way to share the big news with their followers. This innocent practice could be inviting strangers into your home.

According to one woman on social media, a complete stranger was able to duplicate her keys from a picture she shared online.

Tiktok user Cathy Pedrayes shared a video warning new homeowners to change this new home announcement practice. She suggests all keys should be left out of social media photos due to computer programs that will easily allow hackers to recreate your key.

KeyMe is a popular app that once allowed key duplications just by sending a photo via mail. However, some reviews on the app states this feature is no longer available. A recent video posted by another Tiktok user shows a picture of a key next to a quarter. The person then place what appears to be plastic over the photo and traces the key. After, he completes tracing the key he later uses it to unlock a door. Look how easy that was, all he needed was a sturdy piece of plastic and a photo to duplicate someone else’s key.

Moral of the story is to treat your keys as you would your banking information or any other important documentation that you wouldn’t want anyone else to view.