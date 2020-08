Being responsible online is so important, especially these days with so many social media sites.

So how do we teach kids to be careful what they post? Well that’s where a new book comes in.

It’s called “Don’t Let Your Digital Footprint Kick You in the Butt.”

Author and tech expert Stephanie Humphrey joined us to talk about what that means and share what not to do on the Internet to help build your personal brand online, even starting at a young age.

You can find the book online at Amazon.com.