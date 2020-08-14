Documentary on Phillies Negro League debuts to the public this weekend

This Sunday, the MLB will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues.

The Phillies are doing their part to join in the celebration when they take on the Mets at Citizens Bank Park this weekend.

In honor of the anniversary, the team is debuting a documentary to the public about former Negro league team, the Philadelphia Stars.

The film is titled “They Said We Couldn’t Play.”

Producer and writer Dan Stephenson joined us to talk more about the documentary.

It will be released to the public on YouTube.