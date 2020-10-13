Disney reorg to further bolster company’s focus on streaming

FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, a Disney logo forms part of a menu for the Disney Plus movie and entertainment streaming service on a computer screen in Walpole, Mass. Disney said Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 that it is reorganizing its business units to focus even more on streaming. The company said in August that its Disney Plus service has more than 60 million subscribers, and subscribers to its main combination of streaming services — Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu — top 100 million. It still plans to launch another international streaming service called Star. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Disney is reorganizing its business units to focus even more on streaming. Its Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus services have more than 100 million subscribers. The coronavirus pandemic has hit box-office revenue, and consumers continue to quit cable, affecting the company’s TV networks. So the company is creating three content arms — one each for sports, general entertainment and its studios, which have famous brands including Star Wars and Marvel — with a primary focus on making shows and movies for streaming services. Disney’s are among a slew of new streaming services that are challenging Netflix.

