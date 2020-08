Halloween is a few months away, but Disney wants you start thinking about creative costumes now.

The company released a new line of costumes designed for children who use wheelchairs. The costumes include Cinderella and her carriage, Buzz Lightyear and the Incredimobile with an Incredibles costume.

There are easy access panels and velcro tabs to wrap around the wheelchairs.

Click on the video and take a look at some of the costumes featured. For more information, visit Disney’s website.