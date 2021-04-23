April is autism awareness month and according to “Autism Speak,” one in 54 children in the US are diagnosed with an Autism spectrum disorder.
And now that children have been spending more time at home during the pandemic. Some experts say noticing behaviors that could lead to a diagnosis has been a lot harder.
Diagnosing Autism Opposed to a Speech Delay in the Pandemic
