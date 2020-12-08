If you want to hear some good music to help you get into the holiday spirit, then keep reading.

PHL17’s Demetria Green talked to legendary singer Dionne Warwick about her upcoming holiday concert.

On Saturday, December 12th at 7pm, Ms. Warwick will host a live virtual Christmas concert/birthday bash.

The Grammy award winning singer will celebrate her 80th birthday, by singing songs from her new album, “The Voices of Christmas.” Ms. Warwick collaborated with artists, such as Johnny Mathis, Billy Ray Cyrus and Aloe Bacc.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the charity, “Hunter not Impossible.”

To learn more about the Ms. Warwick’s 80th birthday bash/holiday concert, visit www.officialdionnewarwick.com.