Grassroots crowdfunding effort helps local restaurant workers

Restaurant staff that work in and around Media, PA have been getting a surprise while on the job; an envelope full of cash.

Brittany Scharr, a Media resident, is spearheading an effort to hand our $100 to restaurant workers all around the Delaware County town. Nearly 200 people have donated through a GoFundMe page. The campaign started as a result of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s decision to ban indoor dining throughout the state until January 4th. Wolf made that announcement earlier this month in an effort to curb spiking coronavirus cases.

Scharr surprises restaurant staff while on the job and presents the envelope of money on behalf of the Media, PA community.

