Delaware County Grocery Store Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee that works at the ShopRite in Glenolden, PA has tested positive for COVID-19. The grocery store released details in a statement on Monday. The store says it has implemented protocol that is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control to reduce the spread of the virus.

The store, located on MacDade Boulevard, did not release details about the worker, but say the person is no longer in the workplace. Store management also says colleagues who may have been in contact with that worker are in self-quarantine for 14 days.

In a statement, the store says in addition to following CDC protocol, workers are also implementing an enhanced sanitation process throughout the store. The store has remained open to the public.

For more information head to their Facebook page here.