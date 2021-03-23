Covid-19 Vaccination Card Can Get You Free Doughnuts at Krispy Kreme For the Rest of the Year

Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet perk for individuals who are COVID-19 vaccinated.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Starting on March 29th through December 31st, the company will offer free original glazed doughnuts to customers with valid vaccination cards.

The promotion is available nationwide at all locations with no additional purchase necessary.