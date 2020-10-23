COVID-19 remembrance event honors victims

Hundreds of chairs will be placed on the Independence Mall to honor the more than 8,500 people who have lost their life due to COVID-19.

The event is organized by COVID Survivors for Change. It is a national, non-partisan movement bringing together Americans who have lost a loved one to COVID-19, as well as those who have survived the virus and those whose lives have been dramatically altered by the pandemic.

As part of COVID Survivors for Change, Americans are mobilizing to make sure that communities have the funding, resources and leadership in place to address future public health emergencies.