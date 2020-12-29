Countdown to 2021; 192 Crystals Installed on New Years Eve Ball

While New Year’s Eve celebrations will look differently this year for most , the annual New Year’s Eve countdown will continue in New York City’s Times Square with restrictions following COVID- 19 guidelines.

Although there wont be a huge crowd this year, the entry to 2021 wouldn’t be complete without the lavish crystal studded ball drop that billions look forward to yearly.

“For over twenty years, the Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball has been the symbol of New Year’s Eve for people all around the world,” the company said in a statement. “Part of the yearly tradition includes replacing 192 of the 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles on the Ball with designs from the yearly ‘Greatest Gifts’ collection. This year’s ‘Gift of Happiness’ design will be included next to the past six designs and last year’s ‘Gift of Goodwill’ pattern,” states Tom Brennan spokesperson for Waterford Crystal.

With only a few days left until the new year, workers have already installed the 192 dazzling Waterford crystal triangles in preparation for this year’s celebration and the iconic ball is ready to drop to ring in the new year.

This year’s geodesic sphere is 12 feet in diameter and weighs 11,875 pounds. The crystals featured all vary in size.

The bedazzled 32,256 LED lit ball will be dropped at 11:59 P.M. on New Year’s Eve.