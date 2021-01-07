Coronavirus variant detected in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania health officials say a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus has been detected in the state for the first time. The Health Department said Thursday that someone in Dauphin County tested positive for the variant “after known international exposure.” Health officials say the patient had mild symptoms and has since completed isolation at home. The new variant first emerged in Britain, sweeping across that country and prompting a national lockdown. It has since been detected in several states.

