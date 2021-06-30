Controller: Philadelphia prisons at dangerous staffing level

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A new report says Philadelphia’s prisons are operating at below needed staffing levels, creating a dangerous situation for staff and prisoners.

The report released Tuesday by City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart calls on the city “to hire over 300 correctional officers now” at a news conference releasing details of her findings. Rhynhart said the prisons department was already understaffed when nearly one in six officers left during the last fiscal year — putting the department about 382 officers short of the 1,884 needed to fully staff its facilities.

City officials say they are aggressively working to recruit officers, graduating a class of 23 cadets in May and starting training for another class of 20 Monday.

