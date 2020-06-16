Community pools are re-opening in the Delaware Valley. Here’s how to stay safe while swimming

Temperatures are expected to rise this weekend, and that means some people will be itching to get to the pool to cool off.

Pools are now allowed to re-open in Pennsylvania and Delaware, and New Jersey pools can re-open next week.

But can we swim with others, while protecting ourselves from the spread of Coronavirus?

According to the American Red Cross, here are some tips you need to know before jumping in.

Maintain social distancing, both in and out of the water, between you and people who don’t live with you. If you don’t think your child can do this, come up with another activity.

Wear a face covering on land but not in the water as it may be difficult to breathe.

Don’t share goggles, nose clips, snorkels or other personal items.

A kiddie or inflatable pool can be a great way to have fun but be sure to provide constant supervision to children in and around the water, drain and flip it when you’re done for the day.

Take the free online Water Safety for Parents and Caregivers class at redcross.org/takeaclass