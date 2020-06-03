City Removes Frank Rizzo Statue From Municipal Services Building

Municipal Services Building in Center City. It has stood there since 1999.

Philadelphia Mayor Kenney signed an order for the removal of the statue on Tuesday.

Rizzo served as Philadelphia’s police commissioner from 1968 to 1971 and he served as mayor of Philadelphia from 1972 to 1980.

Critics of Rizzo accused him of discrimination while his supporters say he was tough on crime.

Vandals have targeted the statue over the past few years. On Saturday, someone spray painted graffiti all over the statue.

The Department of Public Property placed the statue in storage while a plan is developed to donate, relocate or dispose of it.

The city has not established a timeline yet.