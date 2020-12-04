Celebrate the Holidays at New Jersey’s Holiday Headquarters: Congress Hall

Spend your Christmas in Cape May at America’s oldest seaside resort as they welcome back holiday guests for their tenth Winter Wonderland. The hotel transforms into New Jersey’s holiday headquarters with fun for the whole family.

The train runs every weekend on the Veranda through January 2nd. While the kids play, the adults can enjoy a drink at the Brown Room or dine in one of the 12 Winter Igloos on the grand lawn. The Igloos are available for reservations daily from 5:30-9:30 pm. The whole family has so many dining options to choose from, like the Blue Pig Tavern, The Boiler Room, the Ballroom, and more.

Breakfast with Santa is back every weekend in the ballroom and the Blue Pig Tavern. The big guy will even make his way around the hotel to find out what everyone wants for Christmas.

This year only hotel guests and those with dining reservations can experience the Winter Wonderland. Though the pandemic has caused the hotel to have to make a few changes, they aren’t letting it dull their magic.

The Congress Hall Tree Lighting, which takes place tonight at 6 pm, will officially signal the beginning of Christmas in Cape May. Live music will be playing, and drinks are available as everyone awaits the lighting of the resort’s 30-foot Tannenbaum tree.

To book your stay or dining reservation visit https://www.caperesorts.com/capemay/winter-wonderland.