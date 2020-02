It’s not too late to get your fill of President’s Day Weekend. The National Constitution Center is celebrating this year by offering guests free admission and access to all of their exhibits especially those that pay homage to our presidents over the years. Sophia Cifuentes went to get involved with some of their interactive exhibits and learn a bit about our country’s history.

For more information on the museum, head over to https://constitutioncenter.org/ .

