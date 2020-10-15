There’s no doubt that Halloween will look very different this year, but it doesn’t mean you can’t dress up and get some candy! The West Chester Railroad is hosting its Trick or Treat Special on October 17th & 18th and 24th & 25th.
The 90-minute Halloween ride on a heated train takes you through Chester Creek Valley and includes a stop at the historic Glen Mills Station.
For more information and tickets, click here.
Celebrate Halloween with the West Chester Railroad
There’s no doubt that Halloween will look very different this year, but it doesn’t mean you can’t dress up and get some candy! The West Chester Railroad is hosting its Trick or Treat Special on October 17th & 18th and 24th & 25th.