Jason Bishop, a former foster child returns to SJ for another magical performances to support an organization close to his heart: Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Camden County. Bishop
s Show is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14th at Rowan University's Pfleeger Concert Hall, the proceeds of which will go to support CASA of Camden County. Bishop also will perform a separate, private show on the 13th for children aged 14-21 who currently are in the foster care system during an Aging Out Fair.
CASA of Camden County Illusionist Show
