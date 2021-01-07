Carnival and Princess Cruise Lines Extends Itinerary Cancellations

As COVID-19 numbers continue to soar across the country, Carnival and Princess cruise lines recently announced they will extend all trip cancellations departing from all U.S. ports until late spring.

Carnival will cancel all cruises through the end of March with select domestic and international cruises cancelled until June.

Carnival states, many cancellations are due to COVID restrictions such as length of travel but also acknowledges that cancellations are also due to rescheduled dry dock work.

Princess itself was impacted by the pandemic early on: two of its ships, the Diamond Princess and the Grand Princess, were among the first vessels to quarantine passengers because of coronavirus infections.

A spokesperson for Princess Cruise line states the earliest its ships will set sail again will be in June.

The extended cancellations come as Princess cruise line works on restart plans that will meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Framework for Conditional Sailing.”