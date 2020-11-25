Capriotti’s puts Thanksgiving on a roll PHL17 Morning News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Nov 25, 2020 / 10:34 AM EST / Updated: Nov 25, 2020 / 10:34 AM EST Here’s a different take on your Thanksgiving dinner. Imagine all of your turkey day favorites… but on a roll! Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, based in Wilmington, offers the “Bobby” sandwich all year long. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction