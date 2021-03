The Cape May County Zoo has a new resident, Maliha, an 8-year-old female snow leopard. Maliha can be viewed every day at the Walter Trettin Snow Leopard Habitat.

The 85-acre zoo recently switched to summer hours meaning you have even more time to spend with your favorite animals. The zoo is open from 10 a.m. until 4:30 pm.

PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian stopped by to meet Maliha and few other furry friends.