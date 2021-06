Jenna and Monica give advice on your issues in Dishin’ with the Delco Duo.

In this week’s episode, the Duo discusses embarrassing work drinks with Rita from Rutldge, gold-digging with Murray from Media, online cheating Will from Wallingford.

You can send your problems for Monica and Jenna to solve, email tip@phl17.com or send them a message on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. You will remain anonymous.