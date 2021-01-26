Buffalo Wild Wings Offering Free Wings if Super Bowl goes into Overtime

Buffalo Wild Wings announced once again, its restaurants will give free wings if Super Bowl 2021 makes it through the fourth quarter.

While those with bets on the line are probably wishing for a clean four quarter victory, those viewers who love wings may love the idea of this offer.

This is the third time the company has offered this deal, unfortunately they never paid out because the previous two Super Bowls never made it to overtime.

“Overtime is synonymous with Buffalo Wild Wings and we’re leaning into that yet again this year with free wings for America if the Big Game goes into overtime,” said Buffalo Wild Wings chief marketing officer Rita Patel. “Because the only thing better than extra football is free wings.”

The Super Bowl airs Sunday February 7th, if the big game goes into over time patrons can visit participating locations in the U.S. or Canada to pick up their six free chicken wings on Feb. 22, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The offer will be valid for dine-in or in-person takeout.

