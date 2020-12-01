Brunch with a princess in Northern Liberties

Families are invited to be the belle of the ball at the The Snow Princess at the Igloos. The magical brunch is held at Germantown Garden in Northern Liberties.

This socially-distanced dining experience will include 90 minutes at a private, exclusive and heated igloo just for you and your immediate family members. Get ready to enjoy a safe and socially-distanced photo opportunity. This event is open to a very limited number of tickets to make this dining experience safe and intimate.

If you can’t make it to brunch and would like your kids to still get the princess experience you can book on with A Dash of Magic Events!