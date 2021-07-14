Hazmat incident prompts road closures in Conshohocken, PA

Several fire companies are on the scene of a HAZMAT incident in Conshohocken. Emergency responders were called to the Coopers Creek Chemical Corporation around 5am on Wednesday morning.

According to its website, the company makes chemicals involved in the creation of tar and asphalt. Emergency officials tell us a fire broke out in some sort of equipment on the property.

Front Street between Balligomingo Road and Route 320 was closed due to emergency vehicles on the roadway for several hours. As of 7am, traffic was moving again. There are no reports of any injuries. It is not yet clear what started the fire.

BREAKING❗️On scene of a fire at Coopers Creek Chemical Corporation in Conshohocken. Thick black smoke coming from the building @phl17 pic.twitter.com/6NF80QpuEg — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyPHL17) July 14, 2021

