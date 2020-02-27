Book an overnight stay inside ‘Lucy the Elephant’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can soon book an overnight stay inside one of the Jersey Shore's greatest landmarks.

"Lucy the Elephant," a historical landmark in Margate City, is going up on Airbnb.

Three guests will have a chance to book a stay the night of March 17th, 18th or 19th.

A stay will cost $138 dollars per night - a nod to the amount of years Lucy has been standing. Reservations open March 5th at noon at airbnb.com/lucy.

Lucy the Elephant is the first and only National Historic Landmark to go up on Airbnb. To celebrate, the company says it will make a donation to the Save Lucy Committee, which helps keep the structure standing along the Jersey Shore.