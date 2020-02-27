Book an overnight stay inside ‘Lucy the Elephant’

Live Now
You can soon book an overnight stay inside one of the Jersey Shore's greatest landmarks.

"Lucy the Elephant," a historical landmark in Margate City, is going up on Airbnb.

Three guests will have a chance to book a stay the night of March 17th, 18th or 19th.

A stay will cost $138 dollars per night - a nod to the amount of years Lucy has been standing. Reservations open March 5th at noon at airbnb.com/lucy.

Lucy the Elephant is the first and only National Historic Landmark to go up on Airbnb. To celebrate, the company says it will make a donation to the Save Lucy Committee, which helps keep the structure standing along the Jersey Shore.

