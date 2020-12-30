Boeing’s 737 Max Returns to U.S. Skies After Being Grounded for Nearly Two Years Worldwide

Boeing’s 737 Max plane has returned to U.S. skies after being grounded worldwide for over 20 months.

The aircraft is responsible for two fatal crashes overseas, killing 346 people.

Federal Aviation Administration recertified the Max about six weeks ago.

American Airlines is the first U.S carrier to test out the aircraft but the third carrier worldwide to add the aircraft back to its fleet.

For the first time in nearly two years American Airlines flight 718 departed from Miami International Airport and landed safely at New York’s LaGuardia airport. Officials are expected to expand the plane use in 2021. American Airline Officials announced, they have 1,400 pilots who are trained on the new control system.

Southwest Airlines, who has a large fleet of 737 Max planes does not have plans to reintroduce the aircraft until after Spring 2021.

United Airlines expects to start flying the Max again in February 2021.

While some passengers are still not comfortable with the decision to add the Max back to schedule, American Airlines will work with passengers giving them the opportunity of rebooking another trip at no extra charge.

Passengers who are scheduled to travel by the Max will be notified by the airline in advance.