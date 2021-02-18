Blue Ivy Carter Models with Mom Beyoncé for New Ivy Park Collaboration with Adidas

Watch out for this mother and daughter duo.

The queen bee, also known as Beyoncé released her new Ivy Park Adidas Campaign featuring her first born child Blue Ivy. The two modeled various pieces, including matching designs from Beyoncé’s upcoming collection “Icy Park.”

It’s safe to say Blue Ivy stole the show and shortly started trending after photos and video footage surfaced on the internet.

Social media fans were impressed with Blue’s photogenic talent. Tina Knowles Beyoncé’s mother even posting on her Instagram account how amazing her granddaughter did during the photoshoot.

“My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park,” Knowles-Lawson captioned the Instagram. “Swing your hair Blue ,!!!!! She inserted herself into this shoot. No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said ‘I’m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you.’ I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!! ❤️”

The highly anticipated Icy Park collection will drop February 19th at 4:00 P.M. EST on adidas.com.