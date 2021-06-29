Ben Simmons withdraws from Australia’s Olympic squad

PHL17 Morning News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons plays during Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, in Philadelphia, in this Wednesday, June 2, 2021, file photo. Ben Simmons can’t shoot and lost his confidence. He blamed a mental block on the worst free-throw shooting percentage in NBA playoff history. The 76ers head into the offseason faced with a big question – do they try and salvage Simmons or deal the former No. 1 pick. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

SYDNEY (AP) — Ben Simmons has withdrawn from Australia’s Olympic squad in order to spend time working on his individual skills following a disappointing NBA post-season for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Australia’s head coach Brian Goorjian says going to the Olympics is something Simmons “wanted to do, but the timing just hasn’t worked.”  Goorjian says “It’s a pretty rough time” for the three-time All-Star and “the best thing for everybody right now is for him to go on and develop that skill package.”

The Olympics open on July 23. Simmons 34% from the free-throw line in the NBA playoffs and missed 27 alone against the Atlanta Hawks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Around the Web

More Web Exclusives