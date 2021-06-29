Ben Simmons withdraws from Australia’s Olympic squad

SYDNEY (AP) — Ben Simmons has withdrawn from Australia’s Olympic squad in order to spend time working on his individual skills following a disappointing NBA post-season for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Australia’s head coach Brian Goorjian says going to the Olympics is something Simmons “wanted to do, but the timing just hasn’t worked.” Goorjian says “It’s a pretty rough time” for the three-time All-Star and “the best thing for everybody right now is for him to go on and develop that skill package.”
The Olympics open on July 23. Simmons 34% from the free-throw line in the NBA playoffs and missed 27 alone against the Atlanta Hawks.