Before Age 18, Children will Ask for a Furry Friend 1,584 Times

According to a survey conducted by one poll and commissioned by Spin Master, kids will ask their parents for a pet 1,584 times before the age of 18.

The Survey consisted of 2,000 parents of school aged children, which they were asked questions regarding their children pet begging behaviors.

The survey reflected 74 percent of the kids who asked for pets, asked on a average of 11 times per month, starting at the age of six.

Surprisingly, Two-thirds of the parents who participated in the survey are already planning purchasing a pet of some sort this holiday season. Some parents are hoping this new addition to the family will help their children with learning responsibility, playing gently with others, as well as, becoming encouraged to spend more time outdoors.

The most requested furry friend is a puppy. Seventy-eight percent of the children who participated in this survey asked their parents for a “Dog.” Following the puppy, coming in second place is the infamous cat, with 45 percent of children asking for one.