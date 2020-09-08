Beautification Project Adds Art to Camden’s Abandoned Buildings

New artwork is going up around Camden, New Jersey and it’s all part of a beautification project.

For the “Camden Is Bright Not Blight” campaign, Camden-based artist Erik James Montgomery produced 100 boards featuring photo portraits of various Camden residents of all ages and backgrounds along with their personal quotes about what “Camden is…”

The art installation will cover the typical wood boards found covering vacant properties throughout Camden.

To learn more about the project and more art installations happening in Spring 2021 visit A New View – Camden.