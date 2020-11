The Battleship New Jersey will be open for tours on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11am with the last tour departing at 3pm.

The Battleship is offering tours for veterans at whatever donation amount they want to make to the ship, a non-profit museum and memorial.

Click here to find out more information about the Battleship New Jersey and how you can donate to help it.

Our Khiree Stewart went there to check it out.