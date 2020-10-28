Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy talks Philly pizza, tries to pronounce “Schuylkill”

If you’re on social media, you’ve probably come across a post from Barstool Sports. Now, the company’s founder is in Philadelphia to launch and grow the company’s new sports betting app.

Portnoy has gained attention on social media for his “One Bite Pizza Reviews” at shops across the nation. Now, he’s traveling to local spots across the city and in the suburbs.

One of those reviews took him to Pica’s Restaurant in Upper Darby, where he also discussed the definition of Delaware County, properly known as “Delco.”

Barstool Pizza Review – Pica's Restaurant (Upper Darby, PA) pic.twitter.com/svjp2LtSqC — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 26, 2020

While in town, the CEO did his part to raise money to support the Reading Terminal Market, a Philly staple. The market has been struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m super passionate about small business,” said Portnoy. “Barstool started as that, and during this pandemic it’s kind of tough to see.”

Momma there goes that man again. Just the captain of Philly trying to save Reading Terminal Market one Eagles bet at a time. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/jXqavu1AHz — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 22, 2020

Now that he’s been in the area for a bit, we had to give Portnoy a test to prove he’s one of the locals- pronounce “Schuylkill,” “Manayunk” and “Conshohocken.”