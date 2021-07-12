Avoiding Bug Bites: Prevention and Treatment Tips

Mosquitos, flies, ticks, bees, and wasps are just a few insects that may leave some of us with an irritating feeling if bitten or stung.
Dr. Stephen Hess Owner, President, and Medical Director of Center City Dermatology gives helpful tips on preventing insect bites, as more people are spending more time outside.
The most important tip is prevention. Attempt to avoid all contact if possible by wearing protective clothing, such as long sleeve shirts, hats, or even pants.
Treatment
- Hydrocortisone Ointment
- Benadryl
- Cool compress
- Tylenol or Motrin
Symptoms that may require medical attention
- Hives- signs of an allergic reaction
- Swollen lips, tongue, or throat
- Tick Bite- indication of a rash may be a sign of Lyme Disease
Visit aad.org for more information.