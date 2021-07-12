Avoiding Bug Bites: Prevention and Treatment Tips

Mosquitos, flies, ticks, bees, and wasps are just a few insects that may leave some of us with an irritating feeling if bitten or stung.

Dr. Stephen Hess Owner, President, and Medical Director of Center City Dermatology gives helpful tips on preventing insect bites, as more people are spending more time outside.

The most important tip is prevention. Attempt to avoid all contact if possible by wearing protective clothing, such as long sleeve shirts, hats, or even pants.

Treatment

Hydrocortisone Ointment

Benadryl

Cool compress

Tylenol or Motrin

Symptoms that may require medical attention

Hives- signs of an allergic reaction

Swollen lips, tongue, or throat

Tick Bite- indication of a rash may be a sign of Lyme Disease

Visit aad.org for more information.