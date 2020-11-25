Avoid cooking mistakes that could cost you this Thanksgiving

Even though our gatherings are smaller this year, many of us will be busy in the kitchens tomorrow.

In the rush to get all that food cooked, it’s important to keep you and your kitchen safe.

Chris Crockett from Aqua shared three tips to avoid a costly clog in your sink.

Never pour grease down your sink drains. If you have leftover cooking grease, carefully pour the warm, not hot, grease into a metal can, wait for it to cool, and dispose of it in the trash. Use strainers in sink drains Dispose of food scraps in your trash can

Garbage disposals do not keep fat, oil and grease out of plumbing systems or prevent clogs. While these items go down the drain as liquids, they solidify and, over time, can completely block pipes and cause raw sewage backups in homes and overflows in streets.

Aqua also reminds customers to dispose of wipes, even those labeled flushable, in the trash instead of flushing them. Wipes, tissues and napkins don’t break down and can cause backups in household plumbing and larger blockages in wastewater collection systems.