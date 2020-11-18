Auto Journalist George Polgar rolled in with the new Toyota Highlander Hybrid PHL17 Morning News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Nov 18, 2020 / 11:38 AM EST / Updated: Nov 18, 2020 / 11:38 AM EST Well nobody enjoys spending huge amounts of money at the pump. So is an electric or hybrid vehicle a good choice for you and your family? Auto Journalist George Polgar rolled in with the new Toyota Highlander Hybrid Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction