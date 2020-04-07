Autism Awareness Month With Autism Cares

PHL17 Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Autism Awareness Month is April, a month  to increase understanding and acceptance and foster worldwide support.

The Autism Cares Foundation(ACF) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization whose guiding vision is to enrich the lives of those with autism today and build a brighter tomorrow. Their CEO of Autism Cares joined us to discuss how COVID-19 affects children and families with Autism.

As the Co-Founder and CEO Linda, her family, volunteers, supporters and the greater community have worked tirelessly to provide more than 200 FREE events and programs each year in a safe and nurturing environment.

To learn more about Autism Cares, visit their website.

Share this story

Philly Feeds Foley

More Philly Feeds Foley

Monica Marvels

More Monica Marvels

Good News

More Good News

Latest

More News