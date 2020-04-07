Autism Awareness Month With Autism Cares

Autism Awareness Month is April, a month to increase understanding and acceptance and foster worldwide support.

The Autism Cares Foundation(ACF) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization whose guiding vision is to enrich the lives of those with autism today and build a brighter tomorrow. Their CEO of Autism Cares joined us to discuss how COVID-19 affects children and families with Autism.

As the Co-Founder and CEO Linda, her family, volunteers, supporters and the greater community have worked tirelessly to provide more than 200 FREE events and programs each year in a safe and nurturing environment.

