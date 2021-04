April is autism awareness month and now that children have spent more time at home during the pandemic experts say diagnosing can be a lot harder.

1 in 54 children in the US is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder.

So, how can parents tell if their children are getting the right help? Behavior Analyst and author Dr. Mary Lynch Barbera is here with the answer.

For more information, visit: https://turnautismaround.com/