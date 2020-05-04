Atlantic Cape Community College helps students and the community, now it needs your help

Atlantic Cape Community college is offering money and resources to help its students and community amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and now it is asking for your help to keep the programs going strong.

According to the school, community colleges certify 80 percent of first responders in the work force, and Atlantic Cape’s program has an 80 percent graduation rate as well.

Joelle Motley, nursing student and Atlantic Cape Student Government President has a special story- she was faced with a tough situation, struggling to pay for both books for class and a car to get her to clinicals.

“When I contacted the administration, they made me aware that there are generous donators that were able to offer me a scholarship that helped pay for my school books the first year of nursing,” she said. “It was because of sponsors that I was able to do that.”

Click here to make a donation.